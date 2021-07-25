Healthcare Pros
On This Day: The shipwreck that inspired Shakespeare, landing in Bermuda instead of Jamestown

By Katherine Lutge
Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, July 25, 1609, seven weeks into an eight-week journey to resupply Jamestown, Admiral William Somers spies land in the distance.

The original fleet of nine ships was caught in a hurricane the day before, separating The Sea Venture from the rest.

Instead of Jamestown, the Sea Venture wrecked near the shores of Bermuda. This tale is thought to be the inspiration for the play The Tempest by William Shakespeare.

The lost crew found hope on Bermuda, managing to survive there for nine months while they constructed two new ships to bring them to the Virginia colony, aptly named Patience and Deliverance.

Find out how the crew ended up saving the Jamestown colony with help from Bly Straube – senior curator at the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation – on this episode of NBC12′s history podcast, How We Got Here:

