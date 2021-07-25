Healthcare Pros
Police: victim identified, suspect charged in car-bicycle crash

Michael J. Moore, charged with DUI, DUI manslaughter, and felony hit and run in relation to the crash.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police Department identified the victim and the suspect of the fatal crash on Sunday.

Police said that the accident happened on the 7000 block of Hull Street Road, at about 3:30 a.m.

Michael J. Moore, 34, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe heading westbound on Hull Street Road when he struck Wilson W. Jones, 28, on a bicycle.

Jones was pronounced dead on the scene.

Moore was arrested and charged with DUI, DUI manslaughter and a felony hit and run in relation to the crash. He is being held at Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police continue to investigate this crash.

Anyone with information, including anyone who may have seen Jones on his bicycle in the vicinity of Hull Street and Turner roads prior to the crash, should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Chesterfield county police at the scene of the incident.
Chesterfield county police at the scene of the incident.(NBC12)

