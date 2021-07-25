Person on bicycle hit, killed by vehicle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead Sunday.

Police said that the accident happened on the 7000 block of Hull Street Road, at about 3:30 a.m.

Investigators said that the driver of a 2008, Chevrolet Tahoe was heading westbound on Hull Street Road when it struck a subject on a bicycle.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police warned that Westbound Hull Street Road, between Turner Road and Pocoshock Boulevard, will remain closed for several hours.

The bicyclist’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story.

