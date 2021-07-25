Henrico police seek information about cold case homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police continue to investigate a homicide that happened 23 years ago.

On July 25, 1998, Henrico police responded to a homicide on the 2700 block of Byron Street where 31-year-old Andrea Taylor was discovered dead on the sidewalk outside the entrance of her apartment complex.

Police investigations determined that a struggle began inside the building and carried over outside to where Taylor was found. Taylor died from multiple stab wounds and suffer significant bruising.

At the time of the incident, police believed the suspect was a teenager or a small-statured person.

Anyone with information about this incident, please call Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000 or submit your tips online at P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.