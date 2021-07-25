Forecast: Summertime heat & humidity return

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humidity could keep us feeling more like the upper 90s this afternoon.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, high in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.