RVA Today
Forecast: Summertime heat & humidity return

Scattered showers/storms to start the workweek
By Sophia Armata
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humidity could keep us feeling more like the upper 90s this afternoon.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, high in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

