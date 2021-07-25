Forecast: Summertime heat & humidity return
Scattered showers/storms to start the workweek
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humidity could keep us feeling more like the upper 90s this afternoon.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, high in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
