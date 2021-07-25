Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible across Central Virginia on Monday

Damaging wind gusts are a potential threat Monday afternoon and evening
By Nick Russo
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is now a First Alert Weather Day for possible strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Central and Southern Virginia in a level 1 out of 5 (marginal) risk for severe storms, which means it’s a low-end risk for severe weather.

Damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning are expected to be the primary threats with any severe storms Monday. Downpours and localized poor drainage flooding are possible as well because the storms are expected to be relatively slow moving.

Severe storms will be possible any time from 2pm to 10pm Monday. Keep the NBC12 First Alert Weather app handy for updates!

First Alert Weather Day: Scattered strong to severe storms Monday
