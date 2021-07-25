First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible across Central Virginia on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is now a First Alert Weather Day for possible strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Central and Southern Virginia in a level 1 out of 5 (marginal) risk for severe storms, which means it’s a low-end risk for severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Central and Southern Virginia in a level 1 out of 5 risk for storms on Monday. (WWBT)

Damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning are expected to be the primary threats with any severe storms Monday. Downpours and localized poor drainage flooding are possible as well because the storms are expected to be relatively slow moving.

Clusters of strong to severe thunderstorms may materialize in the late afternoon and evening hours Monday with damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning. (WWBT)

Severe storms will be possible any time from 2pm to 10pm Monday. Keep the NBC12 First Alert Weather app handy for updates!

