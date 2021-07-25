Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Henrico

Henrico, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating after a child was struck and killed by a vehicle in Henrico.

Police responded to the 200 block of Engleside Circle, near St. Luke’s Apartments at approximately 5:25 p.m.

Authorities say a girl, younger than 5, apparently ran out in front of the vehicle; the driver did not have time to stop before impact.

The child was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities say speeding and alcohol were not factors in this incident.

No arrests have been made, but police continue to investigate.

