9-year-old Virginia boy finalist in national contest

Create Your Story contest from Schleich and 4-H
Create Your Story contest from Schleich and 4-H
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Va. (WWBT) - A 9-year-old Virginia boy is a finalist in a national story-telling contest.

Lucas, from Marshall, Virginia, is in the top 10 of the Create Your Story Contest hosted by Schleich and 4-H where children from around the country were asked to create a story using characters from Schleich.

The top two finalists, voted on by the public, will win and be featured in a “create your own adventure” video this fall.

Voting is now open and will last until Aug. 4. Visit Schleich’s website here to vote or visit their Facebook page here.

