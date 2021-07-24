Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired

By WTVD staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) - A North Carolina woman calls a Facebook post about her racist. It was posted by a dealership after she bought a car there.

The employee responsible for it no longer works there.

The Lumberton Honda dealership is facing backlash from the picture of Trinity Bethune’s major milestone. She said it was the first car she had purchased on her own.

Instead of putting her real name, the post labeled her a derogatory term. She quickly responded to that post Thursday before it was deleted.

“The name ‘Bon Quisha’ seems like a stereotype for someone, you know, for them to be like ghetto,” Bethune said. “It’s something people use towards Black people as a racial slur and as an offensive term.”

The 21-year-old is a personal care assistant at a nursing home. She was happy to buy a car with her own money but now is filled with hurt, knowing she was reduced to a stereotype.

“I feel like my character was played with,” she said. “I mean, I think I carry myself in a very well manner.”

Screenshots of the post have since gone viral on Facebook and TikTok.

The dealership owner said off-camera that he apologized to Bethune and says the now-fired employee does not represent his diverse group of staff.

Bethune said she hasn’t touched the Honda since seeing the post.

“It’s not my name,” she said. If I’m addressed, I should be addressed as Trinity Bethune.”

Bethune says she’s overwhelmed by the nationwide response to the post. She may take legal action.

Copyright 2021 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Police identify woman killed in Henrico crash
The crash is still under investigation.
18-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Powhatan
Police are investigating.
Driver hits, kills pedestrian before crashing into telephone pole
A picture of a swing at a playground.
Sheriff’s office: Man asked 12-year-old boy for sexual favors at park
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia

Latest News

Tikeise Johnson
Man arrested in Dinwiddie wanted in connection to body found on I-85 in N.C.
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership's Facebook post racist, worker fired
At Home Team Grill in Richmond Friday, a crowd gathered just to catch the excitement over the...
Richmonders excited to see Tokyo Olympics finally happening
President Joe Biden campaigned for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe Friday...
Biden lends political clout to McAuliffe