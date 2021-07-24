Healthcare Pros
VSP: Two men killed after being struck by dump truck

westmoreland crash
westmoreland crash(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTMORELAND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say two men were killed after being struck by a dump truck in Westmoreland County.

At 5:54 p.m. on July 23, police responded to the crash on Route 3 (Kings Highway) at the intersection with Route 612 (Antioch Road.)

According to the investigation, a 2019 Chevrolet sedan was making a left turn from Route 612 onto eastbound Route 3 when it was struck by a westbound dump truck.

The driver of the dump truck did not have injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Wardell Carter, 68, of Lancaster succumbed to his injuries on the scene. Mozell Carter, 68, the passenger, was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

