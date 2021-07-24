VSP issues Senior Alert for missing Norfolk man

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a 69-year-old missing man from Norfolk.

Richard Byron Thompson was last seen on July 23 in the 400 block of Dundaff Street. According to police, Thompson was wearing:

A dark-colored blue polo shirt with white stripes

Blue jeans that are cuffed at the ankles

Black high-top sneakers

A thin gold chain

Thompson should also be wearing an eye patch on his left eye.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts should contact the Norfolk Police Department at 757-441-5610.

