VSP issues Senior Alert for missing Norfolk man

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts should contact the Norfolk Police Department at 757-441-5610.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a 69-year-old missing man from Norfolk.

Richard Byron Thompson was last seen on July 23 in the 400 block of Dundaff Street. According to police, Thompson was wearing:

  • A dark-colored blue polo shirt with white stripes
  • Blue jeans that are cuffed at the ankles
  • Black high-top sneakers
  • A thin gold chain

Thompson should also be wearing an eye patch on his left eye.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts should contact the Norfolk Police Department at 757-441-5610.

