‘Violins of Hope’ exhibit to showcase violins of Jewish musicians at Richmond museums

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ‘Violins of Hope’ exhibit will be showcasing violins played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust at three of Richmond’s museums. This will be the exhibit’s first appearance in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The following museums will exhibit over 60 violins from August 4 to October 24:

  • The Virginia Holocaust Museum
  • Virginia Museum of History & Culture
  • Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia

The violins were recovered and restored by Amnon Weinstein. Weinstein is an Israeli violin shop owner and master craftsman who lost 400 family members in the Holocaust.

“My father was determined to reclaim his lost heritage,” said Amnon’s son, Avshalom “Avshi” Weinstein. “He started locating violins that were played by Jews in the camps and ghettos, painstakingly piecing them back together so they could be brought to life again on the concert stage and serve as a symbol of hope.”

On September 9 during the exhibit’s run, the Richmond Symphony will have a special concert at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Members of the symphony will be playing some of the Violins of Hope during the concert.

For information on tickets and to get a downloadable Teacher’s Guide, click here.

