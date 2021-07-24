Tenant charged in death of Virginia woman missing since June

LORTON, Va. (AP) — Police say the body of a 72-year-old Virginia woman who had been missing for weeks has been found, and a tenant of the woman’s has been charged with murder in her death.

Fairfax County police officials said at a news conference Saturday morning that the suspect came forward Friday night and led detectives to a wooded area where Emily Lu’s body was located.

Police say 25-year-old Brian George Sayrs Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder and felony concealment of a body. He was being held without bond.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney. Police haven’t offered a motive or said how Lu was killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.