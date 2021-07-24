Senior Alert issued for 62-year-old Norfolk woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a 62-year-old woman from Norfolk.

Sheron Patterson was last seen on July 23 at 600 Gresham Drive in Norfolk wearing a long blue short-sleeved dress. Patterson is described as a black female, 5′1″ tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Police say Patterson suffers from cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat.

Anyone with information on Patterson’s whereabouts should contact the Norfolk Police Department at (757)-664-7000.

