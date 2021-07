Senior Alert canceled for 62-year-old Norfolk woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police has canceled a senior alert for a 62-year-old woman from Norfolk.

Sheron Patterson was last seen on July 23 at 600 Gresham Drive in Norfolk wearing a long blue short-sleeved dress. Patterson is described as a black female, 5′1″ tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Police say Patterson was located safely on July 24.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.