RPS prepares for student’s in-person return with kick off of block party

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday, Richmond Public schools kicked off the start of its Reopen With Love 2.0 initiative with the inaugural SummerFest event at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School.

The block party was held to help welcome parents and students back to in-person learning and connect them with resources to ensure they’re prepared for the new normal. The event lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Boushall Middle School Principal Latonya Waller says she is ready to see her students back in the classroom

“If you’re an educator you get your energy from students,” Waller said. “The one thing we’re going to make sure we definitely do is welcome them back with open arms.”

Families who attended the event were able to get school immunizations, vaccinations for COVID-19 and register their kids for Pre-K through 12th grade. The event also included games, prizes, and free food to help draw people out.

“If they feel safe to have an event like this then they have to feel safe letting the kids back in school,” said Ladeja Williford, who came to register her son for Pre-K.

“We’re going to make sure that we address the learning loss that we know that has occurred over the pandemic and just again make sure not only our scholars, but our parents feel more comfortable,” Waller said.

Virginia’s public health order for public school masking expires this weekend. After that, the state is leaving it up to school systems to decide what happens next.

Richmond quickly decided all students and staff will be masked, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.

“Our superintendent wants to keep our young people safe by any means necessary in order to do that you start with precautions,” 9th District School Board member Nicole Jones said.

VDH Deputy Commissioner Dr. Laurie Forlano says taking a cautious approach may help keep children in schools.

“We are seeing an uptick of cases in Virginia, I think it’s prudent to be a bit conservative as we go into this new school year, this is a context we haven’t experienced before,” Forlano said.

While Richmond Schools will be largely in-person come fall, virtual options are available for those still concerned about having their child back in the classroom. According to the RPS website parents who wanted their kids to remain virtual, had to notify the school system by June 1, 2021.

Another RPS Summer Fest will be held next Saturday at the Broad Rock Sports Complex from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

