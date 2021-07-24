Richmonders excited to see Tokyo Olympics finally happening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many were glued to their televisions screens for day one of the Tokyo Olympics. At Home Team Grill in Richmond Friday, a crowd gathered just to catch the excitement over the big screen.

“When we were talking earlier this evening [about] where are we going to go tonight, [it] was all about who is broadcasting the Olympics. We wanted to see the opening ceremonies,” Troy Meyers said.

In fact, when Sue Henneberry got there, she had to ask staff to do something: “‘Will you put the sound on?’ Because we couldn’t hear it.” Of course, they obliged. They’re not the only ones who are ready for the action.

“It’s the best time. We just got out of NBA season, hockey season, so this is keeping us up and running,” server Grace Winfield said.

There won’t be spectators at the games this year, but fans say don’t mind a bit.

“I’ve been wondering about that and how it’s going to affect it. I enjoyed football last year without any fans, so I’m sure it will be fine,” Dylan Heatwole said.

“Like the NFL did last year, they restricted access to fans…In the end, it does make good sense, so it’s nice to see somebody making a smart decision over a business decision,” Troy Meyers said.

Fans are preparing to tune in to their sport of choice.

“I personally am excited about softball,” Winfield said.

“Swimming and track and field,” Heatwole added.

“Gymnastics. I want to watch gymnastics. I want to watch crewe is interesting,” Henneberry said.

“I want the women’s basketball more than anything else. I’d love to see Taurasi and see if she’s got her game going,” Meyers chimed in.

What better company to be in than among those who are all excited for the very same thing.

“Everybody’s just happy to see people smile now instead of behind the mask,” Winfield said.

Staff says when customers come in excited, that energy is magnetic. It rubs off on them, which is sure to make for a couple of exciting weeks ahead.

