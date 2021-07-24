Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Richmonders excited to see Tokyo Olympics finally happening

At Home Team Grill in Richmond Friday, a crowd gathered just to catch the excitement over the...
At Home Team Grill in Richmond Friday, a crowd gathered just to catch the excitement over the big screen.((SOURCE: NBC 12))
By Brent Solomon
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many were glued to their televisions screens for day one of the Tokyo Olympics. At Home Team Grill in Richmond Friday, a crowd gathered just to catch the excitement over the big screen.

“When we were talking earlier this evening [about] where are we going to go tonight, [it] was all about who is broadcasting the Olympics. We wanted to see the opening ceremonies,” Troy Meyers said.

In fact, when Sue Henneberry got there, she had to ask staff to do something: “‘Will you put the sound on?’ Because we couldn’t hear it.” Of course, they obliged. They’re not the only ones who are ready for the action.

“It’s the best time. We just got out of NBA season, hockey season, so this is keeping us up and running,” server Grace Winfield said.

There won’t be spectators at the games this year, but fans say don’t mind a bit.

“I’ve been wondering about that and how it’s going to affect it. I enjoyed football last year without any fans, so I’m sure it will be fine,” Dylan Heatwole said.

“Like the NFL did last year, they restricted access to fans…In the end, it does make good sense, so it’s nice to see somebody making a smart decision over a business decision,” Troy Meyers said.

Fans are preparing to tune in to their sport of choice.

“I personally am excited about softball,” Winfield said.

“Swimming and track and field,” Heatwole added.

“Gymnastics. I want to watch gymnastics. I want to watch crewe is interesting,” Henneberry said.

“I want the women’s basketball more than anything else. I’d love to see Taurasi and see if she’s got her game going,” Meyers chimed in.

What better company to be in than among those who are all excited for the very same thing.

“Everybody’s just happy to see people smile now instead of behind the mask,” Winfield said.

Staff says when customers come in excited, that energy is magnetic. It rubs off on them, which is sure to make for a couple of exciting weeks ahead.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Police identify woman killed in Henrico crash
The crash is still under investigation.
18-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Powhatan
Police are investigating.
Driver hits, kills pedestrian before crashing into telephone pole
A picture of a swing at a playground.
Sheriff’s office: Man asked 12-year-old boy for sexual favors at park
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia

Latest News

Tony Hawk, who is not a competitor, tries out the skate park at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
EXPLAINER: This year’s four new Olympic sports, broken down
FILE - In this June 18, 2021, file photo, Ryan Crouser competes during the prelims of men's...
Throwing strikes: Track athletes outline job in simple terms
The Washington Football Team stretches prior to a mini-camp workout on June 8, 2021.
Free vaccinations for fans at Washington Football Team training camp in Richmond
Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
China’s Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle