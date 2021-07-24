Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Richmond man reported missing after last seen boarding bus

Zokee Muhammad
Zokee Muhammad(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man from Richmond has been reported missing after family members last saw him boarding a bus in the Hillside Court neighborhood.

Police say Zokee Muhammad boarded the bus at the intersection of Lone and Harwood Streets and has not been seen since. Muhammad suffers from a medical issue and may be disoriented.

He is described as approximately 5′ 7″ tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and was wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark trousers, a blue baseball cap and black boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

