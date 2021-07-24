Richmond-based Muralist completes project at Willow Lawn Shopping Center

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A mural project located at Willow Lawn Shopping Center has been completed.

Several new murals, showing designs of Richmond, the history of Willow Lawn and birds, were painted by Richmond-based Muralist Ed Trask are on display throughout the shopping center.

Trask says he incorporates birds into his murals and specifically incorporated Virginia’s state bird, the cardinal, into the Willow Lawn project.

“Birds represent everything from environmental health to freedom to a sense of place, but in Richmond, they often convey the fact that Richmond is an urban city with a ton of green space, nature, parks, rivers - a connectedness to nature around us,” Trask said. “I often use birds to convey a connection to nature, but also the direction the bird is facing is very purposeful in my work…they are looking toward what I want the viewer to look toward.”

Willow Lawn was one of the city’s first shopping centers that opened in 1956 and have been operated by Federal for over 30 years.

“There are no better means to connect with people than through art,” Deirdre Johnson, Vice President of Asset Management, said. “This mural provides a unique photo opportunity by featuring elements of the community, environment and history while engaging with customers as they enter the property from Monument Avenue.”

