Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a press release from the Shenandoah National Park, a body was found at 10 a.m. on Saturday July 24.

Preliminary identification is indicating it is the remains of Julia Devlin of Charlottesville, VA. The search for Devlin has been suspended.

According to the release, searchers discovered the body in steep and rough terrain in the southernmost part of the park.

Devlin, a lecturer at UVA, was last seen on July 14 and her car was found wrecked on July 17.

The body is being transported to a medical examiner in Augusta County for a positive identification as well as to determine the cause of death.

Luray, VA - Based on a preliminary identification of remains found Saturday, July 24, 2021, the search for Julia Christine Devlin conducted by Shenandoah National Park with support from Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Albemarle Sheriff’s Department, the FBI, and the NPS Investigative Services Branch has been suspended.

The body of a female believed to be Ms. Devlin was discovered by searchers today at 10:00 a.m. in extremely steep and rough terrain in the southernmost part of the park.

Ms. Devlin was last seen Wednesday, July 14. Her vehicle was discovered wrecked and abandoned in the Park Saturday, July 17.

The body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta County for positive ID and determination of cause of death.

Shenandoah National Park joins Virginia Department of Emergency Management in thanking the many organizations that were involved including Search and Rescue Tracking Institute, Va. Search and Rescue Dog Association, Blue and Gray K9s, Greater Atlantic Rescue Dog, Piedmont Search and Rescue, Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group, Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue, TROT Search and Rescue, Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, Page County Citizens Emergency Corps, the Virginia Communications Cache, and Rockingham-Augusta Searach and Rescue.

