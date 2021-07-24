Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Paige Madden ready to begin Olympics after beating COVID

UVA senior Paige Madden
UVA senior Paige Madden(ACC)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Paige Madden is one of three athletes on the UVA swim team who are competing at the Olympics in Tokyo.

The Cavalier senior will be making her first appearance at the games on Sunday.

Madden qualified to swim in two events, and she did it while recovering from COVID-19.

“If anybody could get COVID two months ago, and still be very successful after that, it was going to be Paige,” says UVA head coach Todd DeSorbo.

Paige Madden helped lead the Virginia women’s swimming and diving team to their first-ever national championship this spring.

The senior won three individual titles at the event, but shortly after, tested positive for COVID-19.

Madden says breathing suddenly became her biggest concern.

“I already had asthma before that,” says Madden, “and having chest pain, I’m a swimmer. “My lungs are probably my most important organ, and they fact that they’re not working exactly as they were before was really frustrating.”

Madden made the team by finishing second to Katie Ledecky in the 400-free.

She almost skipped the event to concentrate on the 200, due to Aerobic concerns related to her recovery from COVID.

“I kinda took the 400 as an event to just dip my toe in the water,” says Madden, “and just get a feel for the atmosphere, and I think that helped me a lot, because I didn’t put any pressure on myself, even when it came to the final. So making the team was a really good surprise.”

Madden will also swim on the 4x200 relay team.

Her hard work has rubbed off on the other Cavaliers, like fellow Olympian, Alex Walsh.

“Paige is literally my hero,” says the freshman. “Everyone on the team looks up to Paige. She works so hard. She’s been such a great inspiration for me, and she motivates me to do as well as she does.”

DeSorbo adds, “I would have been surprised if Paige had not made the Olympic team, just because of who she is, the work that she’s done, the work that she’s put in, and it’s constant with Paige.”

Todd DeSorbo did not recruit Madden.

She was already a freshman on the team when he took over in 2017, but the coach told her right away that she had the potential to be an Olympian.

“It was very clear,” says the coach. “I think everybody on our staff, everybody in the pool, all of her teammates, would have said the same thing.”

“I also remember him saying, ‘I think that you can make it in the 200 freestyle,’ and he never said anything about the 400, so I might have to give him a hard time about that,” Madden added with a laugh.

Paige Madden will swim in her first event on Sunday Morning at 7:24 Eastern, as she competes in Heat Four of the 400-Free.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael J. Moore, charged with DUI, DUI manslaughter, and felony hit and run in relation to the...
Police: victim identified, suspect charged in car-bicycle crash
child dies after being struck by vehicle
Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Henrico
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Search for Charlottesville woman in Shenandoah National Park suspended Saturday

Latest News

The Washington Football Team stretches prior to a mini-camp workout on June 8, 2021.
Free vaccinations for fans at Washington Football Team training camp in Richmond
John Marshall outlasts Deep Run to avenge earlier loss
John Marshall outlasts Deep Run to avenge earlier loss
Givens commits to North Carolina State
Givens commits to North Carolina State
USWNT star Krieger speaks at St. Catherine's
USWNT star Krieger speaks at St. Catherine's