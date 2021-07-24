Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Over 10 million vaccines distributed | 53.5% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.(CNN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 9.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of July 24, at least 5,082,460 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 59.5% of the population. The department of health also reports 4,567,483 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 53.5% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 71.4%. As of Monday, 64.5% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

[A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia]

As of July 24, 9,329,584 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 11,276

In total, 10,083,505 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to healthcare facilities throughout the commonwealth.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash is still under investigation.
18-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Powhatan
Tikeise Johnson
Man arrested in Dinwiddie wanted in connection to body found on I-85 in N.C.
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Police: Woman fatally shot masked, armed man outside home
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges

Latest News

The block party was held to help welcome parents and students back to in-person learning and...
RPS prepares for student’s in-person return with kick off of block party
The Community Oncology Alliance has partnered with the national nonprofit CancerCare to create...
Cancer organization launches PSA to increase cancer screenings
VDH closely watching COVID-19 breakthrough cases
VDH closely watching COVID-19 breakthrough cases
COVID-19 breakthrough case numbers are flat in Virginia.
VDH closely watching COVID-19 breakthrough cases