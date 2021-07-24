Maryland man killed in King George crash after striking two utility poles

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland man was killed after striking two utility poles in King George County.

At 1:47 p.m. on July 23, Virginia State Police responded to the crash in the 17000 block of Route 206 (Dahlgren Road.)

King George crash (Virginia State Police)

According to the investigation, a 2010 F150 was headed west on Route 206 when it ran off the road to the right and struck a curb. The F150 struck two utility poles with one coming to rest on top of the vehicle.

King George crash (Virginia State Police)

Kig W. Chan, 61, of Potomac, Maryland, was the driver of the F150. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. There is no information on whether Chan was wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

