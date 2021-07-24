Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Maryland man killed in King George crash after striking two utility poles

The crash remains under investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland man was killed after striking two utility poles in King George County.

At 1:47 p.m. on July 23, Virginia State Police responded to the crash in the 17000 block of Route 206 (Dahlgren Road.)

King George crash
King George crash(Virginia State Police)

According to the investigation, a 2010 F150 was headed west on Route 206 when it ran off the road to the right and struck a curb. The F150 struck two utility poles with one coming to rest on top of the vehicle.

King George crash
King George crash(Virginia State Police)

Kig W. Chan, 61, of Potomac, Maryland, was the driver of the F150. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. There is no information on whether Chan was wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash is still under investigation.
18-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Powhatan
Tikeise Johnson
Man arrested in Dinwiddie wanted in connection to body found on I-85 in N.C.
Police: Woman fatally shot masked, armed man outside home
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Authorities are searching for 36-year-old David Curtis Whitt, who allegedly shot and killed his...
Tazewell Co. man accused of killing wife being treated for apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

Police say 25-year-old Brian George Sayrs Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder and...
Tenant charged in death of Virginia woman missing since June
Several new murals, showing designs of Richmond, the history of Willow Lawn and birds, were...
Richmond-based Muralist completes project at Willow Lawn Shopping Center
Police say Patterson suffers from cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible...
Senior Alert canceled for 62-year-old Norfolk woman
Zokee Muhammad
Richmond man reported missing after last seen boarding bus