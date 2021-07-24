Healthcare Pros
Hanover County seeking nominations for Jean C. Harris Award for Excellence

Hanover County
Hanover County(Hanover County)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County is seeking nominations for the Jean C. Harris Award for Excellence award.

The award will be given to those who demonstrate outstanding contributions in the areas of intellectual/developmental disabilities, mental health and /or substance use.

The Jean C. Harris Award for Excellence award is named after Jean Harris, who was a resident of Hanover County and was a founding member of the Hanover County Community Services Board. Her first appointment was in1977, where she served for nearly 20 years, including as chairman five times.

Nominations are due by August 20. To fill out a nomination form, click here.

The award will be presented during a special ceremony on October 27. More details are to come.

