Free vaccinations for fans at Washington Football Team training camp in Richmond

The Washington Football Team stretches prior to a mini-camp workout on June 8, 2021.
The Washington Football Team stretches prior to a mini-camp workout on June 8, 2021.(WWBT NBC12)
By Marc Davis
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While football fans will visit the Washington Football Team’s training camp in Richmond next week to get a look at their favorite players, they’ll also have a chance to get their COVID-19 vaccine if they have not done so.

The team announced on Friday that a free vaccination and education station will be present on the grounds of the Bons Secours Training Center for the duration of camp. Spectators will be able to get the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson shots free of charge and no appointment will be required. Fans can take advantage of this opportunity Wednesday through Saturday from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The Richmond City Health District Outreach Team will also be on-site each day to offer education and information about the vaccine.

Last week the Associated Press reported that Washington was one of four NFL teams that had yet to hit the 50 percent mark when it came to vaccinated players. Head coach Ron Rivera, who went through cancer treatments during the 2020 season, brought in vaccine experts to speak to the club during mini-camp, drawing mixed reactions from the locker room.

The team also announced on Friday that fans would have a chance to utilize a Player Interactive Zone, giving the burgundy and gold faithful the chance to talk to players one-on-one following practice each day while camp is in Richmond. Autographed items will also be available daily in lieu of in-person autograph opportunities.

To reserve a fan pass for Washington Football Team training camp, click here. Camp is open to fans from Wednesday through Saturday, with the final day serving as Fan Appreciation Day.

