Forecast: Typical July weekend ahead

Last day in the 80s before a stretch of 90 degree days
By Sophia Armata
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be the more comfortable of the two weekend days as heat and humidity builds back by Sunday.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. High in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, high in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Forecast: Typical July weather weekend ahead
