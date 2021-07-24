Forecast: Typical July weekend ahead
Last day in the 80s before a stretch of 90 degree days
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be the more comfortable of the two weekend days as heat and humidity builds back by Sunday.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. High in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, high in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
