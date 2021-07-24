Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

China’s Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle

Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Qian Yang of China has won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.

Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8.

Galashina finished at 251.1. Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Police identify woman killed in Henrico crash
The crash is still under investigation.
18-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Powhatan
Police are investigating.
Driver hits, kills pedestrian before crashing into telephone pole
A picture of a swing at a playground.
Sheriff’s office: Man asked 12-year-old boy for sexual favors at park
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia

Latest News

Tikeise Johnson
Man arrested in Dinwiddie wanted in connection to body found on I-85 in N.C.
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership's Facebook post racist, worker fired
At Home Team Grill in Richmond Friday, a crowd gathered just to catch the excitement over the...
Richmonders excited to see Tokyo Olympics finally happening
President Joe Biden campaigned for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe Friday...
Biden lends political clout to McAuliffe