Chesterfield Historical Society to host ‘Magnolia Grange Model’ craft session

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia and the Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation will be hosting a craft session called, ‘Magnolia Grange Model’. The craft session aims to increase awareness about historical sites located within the county.

Children in grades 1-3 are invited. At the event, children can create a map of one of Chesterfield’s historical sites.

Each child must be with an adult.

Space is limited and reservations are required. Those who wish to participate must call one week in advance to register. Participants must follow social distancing guidelines while at the program, and enhanced cleaning standards are in place.

The event is free and will be held at Magnolia Grange House Museum at 10020 Iron Bridge Road.

For more information, click here or call Lorie at 804-748-1498.

