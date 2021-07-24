Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield County will host discussion over federal relief funds on Facebook live

Members of the county’s Budget and Management Department will conduct a short presentation.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will be hosting a Facebook live to discuss federal relief funds.

Residents and businesses in the county will be learning more about the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and how Chesterfield can allocate $68.5 million in federal money.

Suggested uses for relief funds include:

  • Water and Sewer infrastructure
  • Public health and housing support
  • Public safety and cybersecurity efforts

Members of the county’s Budget and Management Department will conduct a short presentation. After the presentation residents can submit questions during the Facebook live session on the county’s Facebook page.

Those who will not be able to participate in the session can view the presentation on WCCT Chesterfield Community Television, including Comcast channel 98 and Verizon channel 28, and on the county’s Youtube page.

The Facebook live will take place on July 26 at 5:30 p.m. Residents will also have the chance to submit questions during the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors meeting on July 28 at 6 p.m.

For more information about the American Rescue Plan Act, click here.

