Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Biden lends his political clout to McAuliffe

By Kyle Midura
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (Gray DC) - As Old Dominion prepares to pick its next governor, one of the candidates gets a personal, presidential boost. President Joe Biden threw his political clout behind Terry McAuliffe (D-Va.) at a campaign stop in Northern Virginia Friday.

Just a 16-minute drive from the White House, the event is President Joe Biden’s first official campaign appearance since winning the presidency. Upon taking the stage at Lubber Run Park in Arlington, Va., the president called on Virginia voters to return Terry McAuliffe to the commonwealth’s executive mansion.

McAuliffe led the state from 2014 to 2018 and would be only the second Virginia governor elected to a second term if he wins this November.

Biden and McAuliffe shared their vision for job creation, cutting health care costs, improving education, and making the state more affordable.

“Virginia has big challenges ahead of it, it’s going to take clear plans and experienced leadership to move Virginia forward and to life all Virginians up,” said McAuliffe.

“You’re not going to find anyone who knows how to get more done for Virginia than Terry,” Biden said, “you don’t have to wonder what kind of Governor Terry will be, you know what kind of governor he was, and what kind of governor he’ll be again.”

In response to tonight’s event featuring Biden, the press secretary for the Republican gubernatorial candidate, businessman Glenn Youngkin, released a statement which reads in part:

“Terry McAuliffe must be worried about his terrible poll numbers if he’s already calling in political favors this early in the campaign.”

Youngkin received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump upon winning his party’s nomination

Youngkin will be in Falls Church, Va. this Saturday. and both candidates will be campaigning throughout the state next week.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Police identify woman killed in Henrico crash
The crash is still under investigation.
18-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Powhatan
Police are investigating.
Driver hits, kills pedestrian before crashing into telephone pole
A picture of a swing at a playground.
Sheriff’s office: Man asked 12-year-old boy for sexual favors at park
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia

Latest News

City Bridge Engineer Dr. John Kim leads tour of Mayo Bridge for US Senator Mark Warner.
Sen. Mark Warner, Richmond city officials tour deteriorating Mayo Bridge
Virginia Main Street Program
16 towns, cities receive grants for Virginia Main Street Program
The Virginia State University political science department chair and former Charlottesville...
VSU professor addresses being arrested in voting rights protest at US Capitol
Queen of Virginia skill machines at New York Deli in Carytown. (Photo by Benjamin West)
Lobbyists load Va. lawmakers onto private jet to kick off push to loosen slots laws