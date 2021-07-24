Biden lends his political clout to McAuliffe

ARLINGTON, Va. (Gray DC) - As Old Dominion prepares to pick its next governor, one of the candidates gets a personal, presidential boost. President Joe Biden threw his political clout behind Terry McAuliffe (D-Va.) at a campaign stop in Northern Virginia Friday.

Just a 16-minute drive from the White House, the event is President Joe Biden’s first official campaign appearance since winning the presidency. Upon taking the stage at Lubber Run Park in Arlington, Va., the president called on Virginia voters to return Terry McAuliffe to the commonwealth’s executive mansion.

McAuliffe led the state from 2014 to 2018 and would be only the second Virginia governor elected to a second term if he wins this November.

Biden and McAuliffe shared their vision for job creation, cutting health care costs, improving education, and making the state more affordable.

“Virginia has big challenges ahead of it, it’s going to take clear plans and experienced leadership to move Virginia forward and to life all Virginians up,” said McAuliffe.

“You’re not going to find anyone who knows how to get more done for Virginia than Terry,” Biden said, “you don’t have to wonder what kind of Governor Terry will be, you know what kind of governor he was, and what kind of governor he’ll be again.”

In response to tonight’s event featuring Biden, the press secretary for the Republican gubernatorial candidate, businessman Glenn Youngkin, released a statement which reads in part:

“Terry McAuliffe must be worried about his terrible poll numbers if he’s already calling in political favors this early in the campaign.”

Youngkin received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump upon winning his party’s nomination

Youngkin will be in Falls Church, Va. this Saturday. and both candidates will be campaigning throughout the state next week.

