14th annual Latin Jazz & Salsa Show Festival scheduled for September

The 14th annual Latin Jazz & Salsa Show Festival is scheduled to take place in September 2021.
The 14th annual Latin Jazz & Salsa Show Festival is scheduled to take place in September 2021.(Master and Sons Plumbing)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 14th annual Latin Jazz & Salsa Show Festival is scheduled to take place in September 2021.

The festival, ‘Fuego in the Park’/’Fuego en El Parque’ is a free concert starting at 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. located at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater in Byrd Park.

Activities at the event include:

  • Orchestra Fuego (Marco Hernández, Legendary Musical Director)
  • Miss YaYa, Grammy-nominated Singer
  • The Hip Hop Jibarito & Orchestra Nos Fuimo
  • Rafael Ortiz y Su Tumbao Urbano All Stars
  • Live DJ Dance-off
  • Food Vendors

For more information, click here.

