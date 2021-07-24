14th annual Latin Jazz & Salsa Show Festival scheduled for September

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 14th annual Latin Jazz & Salsa Show Festival is scheduled to take place in September 2021.

The festival, ‘Fuego in the Park’/’Fuego en El Parque’ is a free concert starting at 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. located at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater in Byrd Park.

Activities at the event include:

Orchestra Fuego (Marco Hernández, Legendary Musical Director)

Miss YaYa, Grammy-nominated Singer

The Hip Hop Jibarito & Orchestra Nos Fuimo

Rafael Ortiz y Su Tumbao Urbano All Stars

Live DJ Dance-off

Food Vendors

For more information, click here.

