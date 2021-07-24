14th annual Latin Jazz & Salsa Show Festival scheduled for September
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 14th annual Latin Jazz & Salsa Show Festival is scheduled to take place in September 2021.
The festival, ‘Fuego in the Park’/’Fuego en El Parque’ is a free concert starting at 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. located at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater in Byrd Park.
Activities at the event include:
- Orchestra Fuego (Marco Hernández, Legendary Musical Director)
- Miss YaYa, Grammy-nominated Singer
- The Hip Hop Jibarito & Orchestra Nos Fuimo
- Rafael Ortiz y Su Tumbao Urbano All Stars
- Live DJ Dance-off
- Food Vendors
