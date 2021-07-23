Want to become a beekeeper? Virginia has a way to get you started

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - In case you’re looking to become a beekeeper, now’s the time to apply for the Beehive Distribution Program.

The program is run by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

You have to be 18 or older to apply.

Participants are selected at random and if selected, you’ll receive three beehives.

You have until August 4 to send in your application.

Click here to apply and get more program guidelines.

