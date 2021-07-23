Healthcare Pros
Tazewell Co. man accused of killing wife taken into custody

Authorities are searching for 36-year-old David Curtis Whitt, who allegedly shot and killed his...
Authorities are searching for 36-year-old David Curtis Whitt, who allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife.(TCSO)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, David Whitt, has been taken into custody.

EARLIER: Investigators are searching for a man they say shot and killed his estranged wife in Raven early Friday morning. He is considered armed and dangerous.

36-year-old David Curtis Whitt allegedly shot and killed his 32-year-old estranged wife, Ashley, of Raven. A 33-year-old man was also shot and is being treated for gunshot wounds; investigators say he is listed as stable.

Members of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Richlands Police Department responded early July 23 to Lot 6 Ball Road regarding a shooting. The investigation is ongoing with TCSO, Virginia State Police and the Commonwealth’s Attorneys Office.

Whitt is at large. He may be driving a 2017 white Nissan Frontier truck with Virginia tag #XAN1745.

Anyone who sees him, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 and not approach him.

