RPS offers free extended day programming

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools announced it will provide free extended day programming for children in grades pre-K through the fifth grade.

The programming will be for the upcoming school year on Mondays through Fridays starting September 20.

The school district is strongly encouraging any student who may need extra help in literacy or math to participate.

Families will need to sign up by August 11. For more information, click here.

