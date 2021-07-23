Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

RPS offers free extended day programming

The programming will be for the upcoming school year on Mondays through Fridays starting...
The programming will be for the upcoming school year on Mondays through Fridays starting September 20.(Richmond Public Schools)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools announced it will provide free extended day programming for children in grades pre-K through the fifth grade.

The programming will be for the upcoming school year on Mondays through Fridays starting September 20.

The school district is strongly encouraging any student who may need extra help in literacy or math to participate.

Families will need to sign up by August 11. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Police identify woman killed in Henrico crash
Police are investigating.
Driver hits, kills pedestrian before crashing into telephone pole
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia
A picture of a swing at a playground.
Sheriff’s office: Man asked 12-year-old boy for sexual favors at park
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex in Richmond identified

Latest News

Families can come out and learn about the fall reopening plans and how to enroll children in...
RPS hosting ‘Summer Fest’ this weekend to prepare families for school year
The Virginia State University political science department chair and former Charlottesville...
VSU professor addresses being arrested in voting rights protest at US Capitol
Cancer organization launches PSA to increase cancer screenings
Cancer organization launches PSA to increase cancer screenings
VSU professor addresses being arrested in voting rights protest at US Capitol
VSU professor addresses being arrested in voting rights protest at US Capitol