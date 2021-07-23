RPS hosting ‘Summer Fest’ this weekend to prepare families for school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is hosting a ‘Summer Fest’ over the weekend which will help families prepare for the first day of school.

Families can come out and learn about the fall reopening plans and how to enroll children in grades pre-K through 12th grade.

There will also be a playground, splash pad, arT stations, the Lit Limo and food trucks at the event.

The event will take place at MLK Jr. Middle School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 24.

