Richmond Fire Department fosters dog

Richmond Fire Department foster dog, Adien!
Richmond Fire Department foster dog, Adien!(Richmond Fire Department)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire Station 17 announced they are fostering a new dog, Adien, this month from the RACC.

Adien is up for adoption!

If you are interested in adopting Adien call the RACC at 804-646-2210 or email christy.hemsworth@richmondgov.com.

Follow Richmond Fire Department on social media to keep up to date with Adien.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

