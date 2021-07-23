Richmond Fire Department fosters dog

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire Station 17 announced they are fostering a new dog, Adien, this month from the RACC.

Adien is up for adoption!

If you are interested in adopting Adien call the RACC at 804-646-2210 or email christy.hemsworth@richmondgov.com.

Follow Richmond Fire Department on social media to keep up to date with Adien.

Here are some highlights of Adien's stay at Fire Station 17 today! If you are interested in making him part of your family, contact RACC at 804-646-2210 or email Christy.Hemsworth@richmondgov.com #AdoptAdien pic.twitter.com/x5eVMFETQ3 — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) July 23, 2021

