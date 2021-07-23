Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police search for hotel robbery suspect

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Fornel at 804-501-7455 or Metro-Richmond...
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Fornel at 804-501-7455 or Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a suspect involved in a hotel robbery.

Police were called shortly before 2 p.m. on July 21 to 9000 of Mayland Drive for the report of a robbery.

It was reported to police that a man went came inside, showed a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect then left the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Fornel at 804-501-7455 or Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Police identify woman killed in Henrico crash
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex in Richmond identified
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia
More than 720 new cases were reported to the Virginia Department of Health within the last 24...
News to Know for July 21: COVID-19 cases in Va. spike; Richmond Coliseum demolition; More hazy skies
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
New mask guidance for return to classroom in Virginia

Latest News

A valid Virginia driver’s license is required to drive the bus.
‘We’re trying to get a big wow factor’: Henrico Schools to host ‘Drive the Bus’ event
The Bryan Park Interchange is located on the north end of the section of the freeway where I-95...
VDOT opens survey on Bryan Park Interchange safety concerns, improvements
As summer continues to heat up, families may be looking for some activities that won’t leave...
Tips for staying cool this summer
KTI LLC reports without their knowledge, employees began pouring of the spoiled milk into the...
Nearly 500 gallons of curdled milked poured into Pulaski storm drain