Police search for hotel robbery suspect
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a suspect involved in a hotel robbery.
Police were called shortly before 2 p.m. on July 21 to 9000 of Mayland Drive for the report of a robbery.
It was reported to police that a man went came inside, showed a weapon and demanded money.
The suspect then left the scene.
No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Fornel at 804-501-7455 or Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
