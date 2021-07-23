Police search for hotel robbery suspect

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a suspect involved in a hotel robbery.

Police were called shortly before 2 p.m. on July 21 to 9000 of Mayland Drive for the report of a robbery.

It was reported to police that a man went came inside, showed a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect then left the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Fornel at 804-501-7455 or Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.