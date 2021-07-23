Healthcare Pros
18-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Powhatan

The crash is still under investigation.
The crash is still under investigation.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say an 18-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Powhatan.

State police responded to the crash located in the 5500 block of Route 60 (Anderson Highway) at 11:38 p.m. on July 22.

According to the investigation, a 2008 Volvo SUV headed west on Route 60 crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, and struck trees.

Jasmine E. Williamson, 18, of Powhatan was the driver and only person in the Volvo. Williamson was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

