18-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Powhatan

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say an 18-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Powhatan.

State police responded to the crash located in the 5500 block of Route 60 (Anderson Highway) at 11:38 p.m. on July 22.

According to the investigation, a 2008 Volvo SUV headed west on Route 60 crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, and struck trees.

Jasmine E. Williamson, 18, of Powhatan was the driver and only person in the Volvo. Williamson was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

