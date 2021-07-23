Healthcare Pros
PATCH Virginia host craft fair fundraiser

PATCH Virginia, Summer Craft Fair
PATCH Virginia, Summer Craft Fair(PATCH Virginia)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The nonprofit PATCH Virginia is hosting a craft fair fundraiser.

PATCH (Parity in Actions Through Community Helpers) Virginia was founded in 2020 and provides food, clothes, toys, baby supplies, kitchen supplies and other supplies to those in need.

The fair will be on July 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Shady Grove United Methodist Church’s parking lot at 4825 Pouncey Tract Road.

This fair is the organization’s main fundraising event, and there will be over 20 vendors.

PATCH Virginia is also accepting donations and organized a back-to-school supply drive. For more information about this event, how to help and PATCH Virginia’s work visit their website here.

