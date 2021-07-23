Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

More than 9.3 million vaccines administered in Va. | Over 10 million vaccines distributed

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.(CNN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 9.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of July 23, at least 5,070,553 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 59.4% of the population. The department of health also reports 4,560,561 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 53.4% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 71.3%. As of Monday, 64.5% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

[A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia]

As of July 23, 9,311,533 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 11,278.

In total, 10,083,505 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to healthcare facilities throughout the commonwealth.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Police identify woman killed in Henrico crash
Police are investigating.
Driver hits, kills pedestrian before crashing into telephone pole
The crash is still under investigation.
18-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Powhatan
A picture of a swing at a playground.
Sheriff’s office: Man asked 12-year-old boy for sexual favors at park
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia

Latest News

Students seeking a medical or religious exemption must do so by August 1.
George Mason University requiring students, staff to get vaccinated
The Community Oncology Alliance has partnered with the national nonprofit CancerCare to create...
Cancer organization launches PSA to increase cancer screenings
School officials in Hopewell are preparing for their new year-round schooling model.
Hopewell students will wear masks at school
The Governor says he’s not concerned about the potential patchwork of local policies on who...
Virginia governor defending state’s guidelines for return to classroom