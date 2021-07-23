Healthcare Pros
Man arrested in Dinwiddie wanted in connection to body found on I-85 in N.C.

Tikeise Johnson
Tikeise Johnson(Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office said a man they arrested on Thursday afternoon was also wanted in connection to a body that was found dumped on Interstate 85 in North Carolina.

Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a convenience store on Boydton Plank Road for a disturbance around 5 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they say they found 20-year-old Tikeise Johnson, of Richmond, behind the counter, grabbing money from the register.

Deputies were able to take him into custody following a “situation”

During their investigation, deputies learned that he arrived at the store on foot, tried stealing someone’s cell phone, attempted to steal a vehicle and caused quite a scene.

The sheriff’s office charged Johnson with robbery, assault of a law enforcement officer, vandalism, carjacking, malicious wounding of a K9 officer, preventing a person from calling 911, two counts of property damage, assault and battery, public masturbation, obstruction of justice, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Officials said he also had an outstanding warrant in Richmond for robbery and gun charges.

Deputies said they also learned from the Vance County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina that he is suspected of murdering a woman whose body was found on I-85 earlier in the day.

According to NBC affiliate WRAL, the woman was identified as Cierra Jackson, of Richmond. Authorities told WRAL that she had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

“It’s really sad, it’s very sad,” Lequan Chapman told WRAL. “She was lying on the side of the road covered in blood. Her whole shirt was covered in blood.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

