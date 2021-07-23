Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Powhatan

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Powhatan County.

The crash happened around 12 a.m. on Anderson Highway near Trenholm Road.

Eastbound lanes on Route 60 were closed for hours as crews investigated what led up to the crash.

Police did not say how old the victim was.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.