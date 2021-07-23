Healthcare Pros
George Mason University requiring students, staff to get vaccinated

Students seeking a medical or religious exemption must do so by August 1.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - George Mason University (GMU) announced all students and staff will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Students and staff must give their vaccination status to the university by August 1. GMU says anyone who is not fully vaccinated by that date must get their first shot by August 15.

Students seeking a medical or religious exemption must do so by August 1.

