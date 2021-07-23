Friday Forecast: Not as great as Thursday but still a good July day in Virginia
Humidity goes back to midsummer levels this weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another beautiful summer day Friday with humidity SLIGHTLY higher than Thursday. Heat builds back this weekend.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and slightly humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, high in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Shower also possible in the morning. Lows in the low 70s, high in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
