Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Detectives urge drivers to use specialty bolts to help prevent license plate thefts

Richmond detectives are urging drivers to use specialty bolts to help prevent license plate...
Richmond detectives are urging drivers to use specialty bolts to help prevent license plate thefts.(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond detectives are urging drivers to use specialty bolts to help prevent license plate thefts.

Detectives said the specialty sets use an Allen key instead of a standard screwdriver or wrench, making license plate thefts more difficult.

“Stolen license plates are a crime which inconveniences the public – but also criminals often use the plates on unregistered or stolen cars to enable the commission of other illegal acts,” said Third Precinct Commander Faith Flippo. “With the use of specialty sets of bolts, it makes it much harder for thieves to simply use a standard tool to quickly remove the plates. This can help drive down other crimes.”

The bolt sets can be found at hardware stores or online.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Police identify woman killed in Henrico crash
The crash is still under investigation.
18-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Powhatan
Police are investigating.
Driver hits, kills pedestrian before crashing into telephone pole
A picture of a swing at a playground.
Sheriff’s office: Man asked 12-year-old boy for sexual favors at park
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia

Latest News

WATCH: Richmond science teacher has formula for success
WATCH: Richmond science teacher has formula for success
Union First Market Pre-Roll
Union First Market Pre-Roll
Karla LFR Tease
Black History Month - Robert Weaver
Black History Month - Robert Weaver
Black History Month - Sidney Poitier