Detectives urge drivers to use specialty bolts to help prevent license plate thefts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond detectives are urging drivers to use specialty bolts to help prevent license plate thefts.

Detectives said the specialty sets use an Allen key instead of a standard screwdriver or wrench, making license plate thefts more difficult.

“Stolen license plates are a crime which inconveniences the public – but also criminals often use the plates on unregistered or stolen cars to enable the commission of other illegal acts,” said Third Precinct Commander Faith Flippo. “With the use of specialty sets of bolts, it makes it much harder for thieves to simply use a standard tool to quickly remove the plates. This can help drive down other crimes.”

The bolt sets can be found at hardware stores or online.

