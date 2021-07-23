Chesterfield Airport host school supplies drive

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Airport will be hosting a school supplies drive for Chesterfield County Public Schools.

The drive will last until Aug. 13.

Suggested items for donation are: binders, paper, notebooks, pencils, markers, folders, glue, calculators, crayons, scissors and index cards.

The following locations will be collected items during the drive.

Chesterfield County Airport Terminal, 7511 Airfield Dr

County Administration Building, 9901 Lori Road

Community Development Building, 9800 Government Center Pkwy

Eanes-Pittman Public Safety Training, 6610 Public Safety Way

Social Services – Smith-Wagner Building, 9501 Lucy Corr Cir

Mental Health Support Services – Rogers Building, 6801 Lucy Corr Blvd

For more information contact Chesterfield County Airport Administration at 804-768-7700.

