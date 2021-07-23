Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Airport host school supplies drive

School supplies
School supplies(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 23, 2021
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Airport will be hosting a school supplies drive for Chesterfield County Public Schools.

The drive will last until Aug. 13.

Suggested items for donation are: binders, paper, notebooks, pencils, markers, folders, glue, calculators, crayons, scissors and index cards.

The following locations will be collected items during the drive.

  • Chesterfield County Airport Terminal, 7511 Airfield Dr
  • County Administration Building, 9901 Lori Road
  • Community Development Building, 9800 Government Center Pkwy
  • Eanes-Pittman Public Safety Training, 6610 Public Safety Way
  • Social Services – Smith-Wagner Building, 9501 Lucy Corr Cir
  • Mental Health Support Services – Rogers Building, 6801 Lucy Corr Blvd

For more information contact Chesterfield County Airport Administration at 804-768-7700.

