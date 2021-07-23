Cancer organization launches PSA to increase cancer screenings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Delaying cancer screenings can lead to late diagnoses and a greater risk of death. According to the Community Oncology Alliance (COA), cancer screenings across Virginia plummeted nearly 85 percent at the height of the pandemic.

Oncologists like colon cancer specialist Dr. Arthur Vayer knows firsthand the setbacks that come with a cancer diagnosis, especially when it’s caught too late. He says being proactive especially these days is key.

“Some people do have an unfortunate surprise on their first study,” Vayer said. “Hopefully, we can catch it early enough so that it can be surgically curative.”

The COA says that cancer screenings for six types of cancers including breast, lung and skin cancer, have been down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With each of these cancers, colon cancer is preventable, the mortality has been going down purely because of screening colonoscopies. Breast cancers, you find it early, it’s surgically curable; prostate cancer, likewise,” Vayer said.

To combat this problem the COA has partnered with the national nonprofit CancerCare to create the “Time to Screen” campaign. The initiative lets consumers access information on the importance of screening and finding local cancer screening locations through a website, along with a toll-free hotline to help adults screen for six common cancers: breast, colorectal, cervical, prostate, lung and skin.

“Early cancer detection may save lives. As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s time for Virginians to schedule their regular cancer screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies,” said Donny Wade, MD, member of COA’s Board of Directors. “Adults, especially those over the age of 40, should visit TimeToScreen.org for help finding free or low-cost cancer screening options. Do it for yourself and the people you love.”

The organization has even enlisted the help of the Godmother of Soul, Patti LaBelle, to help keep people from putting it off. The Grammy award-winning artist will appear in television, digital and radio public service announcements (PSAs) now through October 2021.

Dr. Vayer says screenings can be the difference between life and death.

“People are much better at taking care of their cares than they are their bodies,” Vayer said. “Ignoring symptoms is pretty much always a bad idea”

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States and the leading cause of death in Virginia, that’s why this organization is going digital to help change that.

“Doctor’s offices are safe, hospitals are safe, you can go get these tests, don’t put it off because no one else is going to look after your health other than you.”

People can visit www.TimeToScreen.org or call toll-free 1-855-53-SCREEN (1-855-537-2733) to learn more about cancer screenings and find a convenient location.

