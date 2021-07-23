16 towns, cities receive grants for Virginia Main Street Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 16 communities in Virginia, including one central Virginia, will receive more than $200,000 in grants for projects through the Virginia Main Street program to revitalize their historic downtowns.

“These grants will go a long way towards revitalizing downtown business and commercial districts, while also preserving their unique historic character,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “The Virginia Main Street program is a proven tool to help small communities create opportunities for long-term economic growth—that’s why we plan to invest significant resources from the American Rescue Plan to expand the reach of these redevelopment efforts.”

The grants announced Friday will be going to projects in communities.

A central Virginia community a part of this program is the City of Petersburg who is receiving $7,000 to organize [partnerships, donors and volunteers to develop a plan to revitalize their Main Street while listening to the community’s needs.

Four towns were rewarded Community Vitality Grants for their projects.

Halifax- transforming spaces into great places: Halifax Downtown Connections

Pulaski- Pulaski Pocket Park and Mural Project

Petersburg- Main Street Petersburg

Nelson County- economic vitality support: Lovingston Market Study

12 towns were awarded Downtown Investment Grants for their projects.

Farmville- wayfinding fabrication and installation

Hopewell- alley activation and complete streets

Orange- placemaking in Commemorative Park

Winchester- facade improvements and complete streets

Altavista- Downtown Business Investment Grant Program

Abington- bike rack/bench project

Manassas- Livestream shopping

Cape Charles- design enhancements

Onancock- design enhancements

Tappahannock- design enhancements

Tazewell- design enhancements

St. Paul- alley activation and outdoor dining

Last week the Governor announced that a part of the $4.3 billion Virginia was allocated through the American Rescue Plan federal funding, $353 million would be going to helping small businesses with $53 billion going to Industrial Revitalization and Virginia Main Street.

For more information about the Virginia Main Street programs visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.