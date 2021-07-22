Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride

Two teens were riding the SpringShot ride at Morey’s Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey when a...
Two teens were riding the SpringShot ride at Morey’s Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey when a seagull latched onto one of the girl’s face.(Robert Reed / CNN Newsource)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILDWOOD, N.J. (Gray News) - A teenager from New Jersey will never forget her friend’s birthday after getting slapped in the face by a seagull while on a thrill ride at an amusement park in the area.

“A bird flew on my face! A bird flew on my face!” Kiley Holman screamed to her friend Georgia, who was turning 14.

The teens were riding the SpringShot ride at Morey’s Pier in Wildwood when a seagull latched onto the 13-year-old girl’s face.

“I was trying to tell her, but she told me to stop talking because she thought she was going to throw up,” Holman told WABC in an interview.

Video from the ride shows the bird grab onto Holman’s neck for a few seconds before she peels it away.

“When I got shot up, then, I saw it and it was going the opposite way and it came back and hit me right in the face,” Holman told WPVI in an interview. “It felt really light and only left the tiniest scratch.”

The news organization says parents standing below the ride thought tickets were falling, but it turns out what they saw were feathers from the bird.

Holman told WABC she loves animals and has always wanted to catch a seagull… just not necessarily in the face.

According to Morey’s Pier, the SpringShot ride launches you straight into the air at speeds over 75 mph.

Warning: Video contains loud audio. Viewers may want to adjust their audio.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Police identify woman killed in Henrico crash
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex in Richmond identified
More than 720 new cases were reported to the Virginia Department of Health within the last 24...
News to Know for July 21: COVID-19 cases in Va. spike; Richmond Coliseum demolition; More hazy skies
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
New mask guidance for return to classroom in Virginia

Latest News

Man hit, killed in crash along West Broad Street
A man in Indianapolis is trying to find two people he says stole his kitten from his yard; an...
Thieves caught on camera stealing kitten from man’s backyard
A man in Indianapolis is trying to find two people he says stole his kitten from his yard; an...
Thieves caught on camera stealing cat from man’s backyard
FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer. The Biden administration...
Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks