VDOT opens survey on Bryan Park Interchange safety concerns, improvements

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has opened a survey on ways to improve the safety and reliability of the Bryan Park Interchange.

The Bryan Park Interchange is located on the north end of the section of the freeway where I-95 and I-64 overlap. The interchange has faced challenges such as congestion from on and off-ramps that lead to I-64, I-195 and Hermitage Road (VA-161).

Drivers have the option to choose the top five priorities in which improvements need to change:

Transportation Safety

Merging On/Exiting Off-Highway

Environmental Protection

Signs and Markings

Pedestrian Accessibility

Bicycle Accessibility

Traffic Congestion Mitigation

Equity and Accessibility

To fill out the survey, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.