VDOT opens survey on Bryan Park Interchange safety concerns, improvements

The Bryan Park Interchange is located on the north end of the section of the freeway where I-95 and I-64 overlap.(WDBJ)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has opened a survey on ways to improve the safety and reliability of the Bryan Park Interchange.

The Bryan Park Interchange is located on the north end of the section of the freeway where I-95 and I-64 overlap. The interchange has faced challenges such as congestion from on and off-ramps that lead to I-64, I-195 and Hermitage Road (VA-161).

Drivers have the option to choose the top five priorities in which improvements need to change:

  • Transportation Safety
  • Merging On/Exiting Off-Highway
  • Environmental Protection
  • Signs and Markings
  • Pedestrian Accessibility
  • Bicycle Accessibility
  • Traffic Congestion Mitigation
  • Equity and Accessibility

To fill out the survey, click here.

